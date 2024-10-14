Sindhi nationalists condemn Pakistani police brutality, demand International intervention

Karachi [Pakistan], October 14 : The recent violence in Karachi, where Pakistani police reportedly carried out a baton charge on a tolerance committee has prompted widespread condemnation from numerous Sindhi leaders. The incident has raised serious concerns about the government's ongoing crackdown on democratic rights and the suppression of peaceful protests in the region.

Riyaz Ali Chandio, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Mahaz, and Sohail Abro, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), have voiced their deep concerns regarding the treatment of political dissenters.

In a video statement, Abro accused state institutions of resorting to force to suppress the Sindhi nationalist movement and its struggle for self-determination. He characterised these actions as attempts to silence opposition voices and undermine the democratic freedoms that are essential for a vibrant society.

Abro reaffirmed the commitment of nationalist parties to their cause, emphasising their determination to continue the fight for Sindh's independence and rights. "We will not be silenced," he stated resolutely. Both Chandio and Abro have called on international human rights organisations to intervene, urging them to take immediate notice of these alleged human rights abuses. They stressed the urgent need to protect the rights and safety of Sindhi activists and the broader nationalist movement.

Their statements reflect a mounting concern over the harsh tactics reportedly employed by state institutions to stifle activism and suppress dissent in Pakistan. As tensions escalate, the call for accountability and the protection of democratic rights remains more critical than ever.

According to reports by Dawn, on Sunday, police clashed with protesters outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) during a demonstration against the killing of blasphemy suspect Shahnawaz Kunbhar and rising extremism in Sindh.

Organized as the "Sindh Rawadari March," the protesters gathered to condemn the "extrajudicial" killing of Shahnawaz Khunbhar, who had been accused of sharing blasphemous posts on social media. He was shot dead under mysterious circumstances during a gun battle with police in Mirpurkhas on September 19. Following an inquiry into the incident, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar acknowledged that the police had "staged the encounter."

The Sindh Rawadari March attracted progressive voices from across the province, including human rights defenders, trade unions, and feminist movements. Footage from TV and social media showed police using baton charges against demonstrators outside the KPC, including women, highlighting the escalating tensions surrounding the protest.

