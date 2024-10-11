Sindhi political activist accuses Pakistan of inciting Baloch-Pashtun tensions

Berlin [Germany], October 11 : Shafi Muhammad Burfat, founder of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, claimed that Pakistan's armed forces and intelligence agencies are attempting to create tension between the Baloch and Pashtun communities to incite conflict and divert attention from their propaganda.

This strategy undermines solidarity among marginalised groups, allowing for greater control over the region.

Muhammad stated, "During the Israel-Iran war in the Middle East, Pakistan's military and F-16s are to be used against Iran to appease global powers and receive funding. Therefore, to create a psychological environment against Iran, Pashto coal workers in Balochistan have been killed by state brokers under a conspiratorial strategy of the ISI."

Notably, both Baloch and Pashtun communities have endured significant atrocities and resource exploitation for an extended period. The situation for these groups is not merely a matter of social injustice; it is deeply rooted in systemic issues within the Pakistani state.

He further asserted that the Pakistani state's goal is, on one hand, to incite hatred between Pashtuns and Baloch people, and on the other hand, to present the Baloch national resistance as a terrorist group on the global stage.

The Pakistani military and intelligence agencies have been accused of perpetrating violence against Baloch and Pashtun activists, often justifying their actions as counter-terrorism efforts. This climate of fear has stifled political expression and activism within the Baloch and Pashtun communities.

Furthermore, he stated that by accusing Baloch resistance fighters of receiving Iranian support, the state aims to utilise Pakistan's territory, F-16 jets, and army against Iran to appease global powers and secure funding. This constitutes a conspiracy against the Baloch resistance, designed to justify Pakistan's involvement in the conflict with Iran, heighten tensions between Baloch and Pashtun communities, isolate the Baloch resistance regionally, and discredit it by labelling it as terrorism. This sinister plot by the ISI and the Punjabi state and military needs to be understood.

Despite repeated calls from human rights groups and international organisations, the issue remains unresolved, with the cycle of abductions, recoveries, and extrajudicial killings continuing unabated.

