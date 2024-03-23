Singapore corporate figures optimistic about India's growth story during meeting with Jaishankar

Singapore, March 23 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who arrived in Singapore on Saturday engaged in discussions with prominent corporate figures from the country who offered positive feedback on India's growth story derived from their investment experiences.

In an official statement shared on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed satisfaction following a productive engagement with prominent corporate leaders from Singapore

https://twitter.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1771503436028100623

"A very productive interaction with leading Singaporeon Corporate figures. Appreciate their positive feedback on the India growth story based on investment experiences. Confident that their commitment to doing more business in India will further increase," S Jaishankar posts on X.

Jaishankar, who reached Singapore earlier today as part of his three-nation visit to Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia from 23 to 27, said there's momentum in India, which has to be experienced to be believed, and the country is going to have a much bigger economy in the coming years.

He added that apart from an increase in ease of living and ease of doing business, India is ramping up its infrastructure through initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti.

"It's a nice way of saying that we will be more in your life than earlier, why would we be more in your life because we are going to have a much bigger economy...There's today a momentum in India which has to be experienced to be believed. Today, it's a country that builds eight new airports in a year, 28 km of highways every day and for the last 10 years, it has built 2 colleges a day," Jaishankar said in his remarks at the Institute of South Asian Studies of National University of Singapore. He was speaking on 'Why Bharat Matters'.

He also recalled India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the country reaching out to other countries through vaccines.

Earlier, in the day EAM S Jaishankar commenced his visit to Singapore on Saturday by paying homage to Subhash Chandra Bose and the brave Indian National Army soldiers.

The INA Marker in Singapore, which Jaishankar visited recognizes the deep patriotism of the Indian National Army soldiers.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Began my Singapore visit by paying homage to Netaji and the brave Indian National Army soldiers."

"The INA Marker in Singapore recognizes their deep patriotism and indomitable spirit that remain an inspiration for generations to come," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor