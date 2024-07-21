Singapore envoy hails Ladakh as "must-make spiritual journey" in Incredible India

New Delhi [India], July 21 : Singapore's High Commissioner to India, HC Wong, expressed admiration for the breathtaking beauty of Ladakh, describing it as a "must-visit" destination for spiritual journeys in Incredible India.

In a recent post on X Wong shared stunning photographs taken by First Secretary (Political) Sean Lim capturing Ladakh's serene landscapes, highlighting its appeal as a place of profound natural and cultural richness.

Happy Sunday everyone! Ladakh is a must make spiritual journey in Incredible India. - HC Wong#IncredibleIndia @incredibleindia @utladakhtourism pic.twitter.com/tFPatnylhN— Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) July 21, 2024

High Commissioner Wong emphasised the significance of Ladakh as a destination that blends spiritual exploration with awe-inspiring scenery.

The High Commissioner's endorsement of Ladakh's charm underscores Singapore's appreciation for India's diverse cultural and geographical wonders.

Visitors and spiritual seekers alike are encouraged to explore Ladakh's ancient monasteries, participate in local cultural festivities, and engage with its hospitable communities. The region's blend of spirituality, history, and natural splendour continues to captivate global travellers, making it a destination of choice for those seeking meaningful travel experiences.

The close ties between India and Singapore have a history rooted in strong commercial, cultural and people-to-people links across a millennium.

India-Singapore relations are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities and convergence of interests on key issues.

Ethnic Indians constitute about 9.1 per cent or around 3.5 lakhs of the resident population of 3.9 million in Singapore. Singapore has the highest concentration of IIT and IIM alumni in any one city outside India. Tamil is one of the four official languages of Singapore.

