Singapore envoy Simon Wong expresses grief over Indore temple stepwell collapse incident

New Delhi [India], March 31 : High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong on Friday expressed his condolences over the loss of 36 lives in Indore temple stepwell collapse incident.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the temple well collapse in Indore. My heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. HC Wong," the official Twitter handle of Singapore in India tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take stock of the situation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate tragedy in Indore today. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," tweeted PMO India.

The incident occurred at Beleshwar Jhulelal Mahadev Temple located in Patel Nagar locality in the city at around 11 am on Thursday during a Havan puja going on in view of the Ram Navami festival.

CM Chouhan along with state home minister Narottam Mishra and others also reached the incident spot and inspected the rescue efforts at the site.

"An FIR registered, magisterial inquiry was ordered into the incident. Action will be taken against those found responsible. The current priority is the rescue operation. The injured will be treated free of cost. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex-gratia amount to the victims. We have ordered an inspection of such step-wells and borewells across the state," Chouhan said.

According to officials, a team of 75 army personnel along with NDRF and SDRF are engaged in the operation.

After the incident, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to be given to next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured. Besides, free treatment arrangements will be made for the injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor