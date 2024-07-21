Singapore envoy visits Ladakh, says "it is must make spiritual journey in Incredible India"

Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 21 : Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, has encouraged people to visit Ladakh, a region in northern India known for its natural beauty and spiritual significance and stated that Ladakh is a "must-make spiritual journey" in India.

Wong shared a post on X on Sunday after visiting Ladakh and stated, Happy Sunday, everyone! Ladakh is a must-make spiritual journey in Incredible India."

Ladakh is a popular destination for spiritual seekers and adventure enthusiasts, known for its stunning mountains, lakes, and monasteries. The region is home to several important Buddhist sites, including the Hemis Monastery and the Thikse Monastery.

Recently, the envoy visited the World Skill Centre in Odisha and expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the institution.

Wong reiterated Singapore's commitment to supporting the skill development of young people in Odisha.

"Visited the @WorldSkillCentr in #Odisha, and I'm happy that it had continued to make good strides. Singapore-Odisha relations are underpinned by our strong cooperation in Skills Development. Singapore will continue supporting the skills development of #Odia youth," the Singapore envoy said on X.

Following this, he also shared a post saying that he was back in Delhi after a productive visit to Odisha.

"So happy to be back in Delhi after a successful trip to #Odisha. Massive software outage. And I am holding a manual ticket. HC Wong #Crowdstrike #Microsoft #Windows," said Singapore envoy.

Notably, the ties between India and Singapore have a history rooted in strong commercial, cultural, and people-to-people links across a millennium, according to the Indian High Commission in Singapore. The relations between the two nations are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities, and a convergence of interests on key issues.

