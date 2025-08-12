Singapore FM Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Delhi for 3rd India-Singapore ministerial roundtable, presidential meeting

New Delhi [India], August 12 : Singapore's Finance Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will arrive in Delhi on Tuesday evening as part of his official visit to India.

The following day, August 13, Balakrishnan will take part in the 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) at Hyderabad House, starting at 9:50 am, followed by an official photo session.

Later that day, he will call on the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where another official photo opportunity is planned.

Concluding his visit, the Singapore Foreign Minister will depart Delhi on Wednesday night.

This visit coincides with the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), which will be held in New Delhi on August 13, marking an important ministerial-level platform to drive cooperation in new and emerging areas between the two countries, according to an official statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Singapore.

The third ISMR will review the progress made since the second roundtable held in Singapore in August 2024 and identify new growth opportunities to deepen bilateral collaboration, the statement added.

Leading the Singapore delegation is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

The delegation also includes Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng, and Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow.

The Indian delegation comprises Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This roundtable continues the momentum of high-level visits and exchanges between India and Singapore, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025. The milestone reflects the importance both nations place on their bilateral ties and joint commitment to expand collaboration for mutual benefit, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor