Singapore Navy Ship RSS Tenacious with embarked helicopter arrives at Vishakhapatnam for bilateral exercise SIMBEX

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Singapore Navy Ship RSS Tenacious with an embarked helicopter arrived at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday to participate in the 31st edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX).

The bilateral exercise is scheduled to be held in the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam from October 23-29.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases - the Harbour Phase from October 23-25 at Visakhapatnam and the Sea Phase from 28 to 29 October in the Bay of Bengal.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "This year's edition aims to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Singapore by enhancing interoperability, improving maritime domain awareness, and fostering cooperation to address common maritime challenges."

SIMBEX, which began as 'Exercise Lion King' in 1994, has since evolved into one of the most significant bilateral maritime collaborations between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), according to the press release.

The Harbour Phase of the bilateral exercise will include Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, and pre-sail briefings between personnel from both navies.

The Sea Phase of the Exercise will witness advanced naval drills, including live weapon firings, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training, anti-surface and anti-air operations, seamanship evolutions, and tactical manoeuvres.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore in September, India and Singapore elevated their bilateral relations to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong met at the Parliament House in Singapore. The two leaders, along with their delegations, held the bilateral meeting.

Following this, the two sides exchanged four MoUs in the areas of digital technology, semiconductor, skill development and healthcare. Prime Minister Modi invited PM Lawrence Wong to visit India, which he accepted. At their talks, both leaders reviewed the progress of India - Singapore bilateral relations.

