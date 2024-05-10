Singapore records lower gender inequality: Report

Singapore, May 10 Singaporean females have attained growing equality in the workplace over the past few years, according to the Progress on Singapore Women's Development 2024 issued on Friday.

The employment rate for Singaporean females aged 25 to 64 has increased from 69.2 per cent to 76.6 per cent from 2013 to 2023, with the gender employment rate gap narrowed to 12.4 percentage points, according to the report released by the Ministry of Social and Family Development, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local females' representation in business leadership has also increased. For the top 100 companies listed in the Singapore Exchange, the percentage of women on boards has tripled from 7.5 per cent in 2013 to 22.7 per cent by last June.

Healthcare services have been improved for women, said the Ministry, noting that the number of females aged 15 years who have received the HPV vaccine increased from 1.3 per cent to 89.4 per cent from 2014 to 2022.

Singaporean authority also amended the Women's Charter last year to strengthen the government's ability to intervene in family violence, the report added.

