Singapore reports 3,233 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 3,233 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,313,849.

Of the new cases, 290 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 2,943 through antigen rapid test (ART) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 280 were local transmissions and 10 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,818 local transmissions and 125 imported cases.

A total of 314 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 12 cases in intensive care units. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor