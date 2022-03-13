Singapore reports 9,701 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 9,701 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 939,436.

Of the new cases, 1,271 were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 8,326 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.Among the new cases, 9,597 were local transmissions and 104 were imported cases.

A total of 1,348 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 32 cases in intensive care units.

Six deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,145, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor