Singer Altamash Faridi to perform on New Year in Indore with his brothers

Mumbai, Dec 29 Singer Altamash Faridi, who is known for songs ‘Tere Vaaste’, ‘Deewani Mastani’ and ‘Ve Kamleya’, has shared his plans for the New Year.

The singer has shared that he will be celebrating his New Year performing in Indore with his brothers.

Talking about the same, he said, “I am celebrating my New Year in Indore. There I am performing in a live concert along with my brothers, we will sing the songs which we have worked on together like ‘Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga’ from the film ‘Dunki’ which Shadab Bhai and I sang for Shahrukh Khan sir, is doing very well in theatres. People go through a lot of things, some through bad and some through good”.

He continued, “A lot of things have happened with us too but we’re near the end of the year. Finally, everything good is happening because 'Dunki' has just been released. We are receiving a lot of love and blessings from everyone, we are very grateful for that.

“Thanks to Almighty we were able to do projects like these and we’re doing more such projects which are immensely being appreciated. It feels good when we can achieve our motive or at least come closer to it. We want to do a lot more things and move even ahead in life. I will pray that whosoever is struggling or whoever wants to be something in their lives, the almighty may bring them to their destination.”

The singer also wished best for those who are working keeping their head down, chasing their dreams and are living away from the family.

“I hope everybody gets to celebrate New Year with their families and people who are away from their families, I salute them. I wish the best for them, hoping they get to celebrate New Year with their families due to God’s blessings.

“Good things happened like ‘Ve Kamleya’, ‘Tere Vaste’ was a global hit and for that, I want to thank Sachin-Jigar, and my brother Shadab Faridi. We have sung all these songs together, that is because of God’s grace. Hopefully looking forward to more love, support and blessings,” he added.

