Singh Sabha movement: ‘Khalsa Nirupan Youth Gurmat Camp’ organised in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir [India], September 5 : In a major step towards propagating Gurmat teachings, the ‘Khalsa Nirupan Youth Gurmat Camp’ was organised amidst the serene surroundings of Gurudwara Thara Sahib Chhivene Pathishi, Kalampura Singhpora Kalan, Baramulla, Kashmir, Khalsa Vox reported.

Orchestrated by the visionary minds of the Sikh Missionary College Kashmir Zone, this camp illuminated the 150-year centennial of the Singh Sabha movement through the dynamic framework of Project Child and Youth Welfare.

From August 18-20, a vibrant community of campers, dedicated volunteers, and Sikh Missionary members from diverse corners of the Kashmir Valley united for this transformative experience.

The inaugural ceremony on Friday, at 5:30 pm, saw participants assembling at Gurudwara Sahib, where reverence was paid to the divine. The gathering later convened at 6:30 pm in the adjacent park, resonating with the mellifluous rendition of ‘Jagat Jyoti’, Khalsa Vox reported.

A young luminary from Gurmat Vidyalaya, Circle Baramulla, graced the occasion by leading the spiritual hymn, capturing hearts with her devotion.

The campers, a dynamic force of unity, were grouped into four distinctive teams – Team Jassa Singh Ahluwalia, Team Akali Baba Phoola Singh, Team Jassa Singh Ramgarhia, and Team Baba Baghel Singh. With approximately 25 enthusiastic participants in each team, their zeal and dedication knew no bounds.

A symphony of service resonated as they contributed to various tasks, including preparing and serving langar, maintaining hygiene, orchestrating Kara Prasad rituals, assisting with Sukhasan services, Nitnem Path, and Hukamnama Sahib, according to Khalsa Vox.

The camp was also graced by the presence of revered Sikh preachers. Giani Karanveer Singh Fatehgarh Sahib and Bhai Waryam Singh from the Dharma Prachar Committee, SGPC, Sri Amritsar Sahib, led sessions, delving into multifaceted dimensions of Gurmat teachings. These enlightening discussions aimed to infuse spiritual enlightenment, nurture moral virtues, and deepen the connection with Sikhism’s essence.

But, the scope of the camp extended beyond spiritual pursuits, offering an arena for intellectual and cultural expansion. Participants partook in group activities, cherished amrit vela prayers, and engaged in exercises that nurtured cognitive, social, and personal growth.

A captivating Shastra workshop and mesmerizing Gatka demonstrations were curated by the Akali Kaur Singh Nihang Gatka Akhara, unveiling the martial prowess of Sikh youth from Srinagar, Khalsa Vox reported.

Education was also celebrated through interactive platforms. The canvas of Sikhism came alive through religious plays, casting light on the tapestry of Sikh life.

Gurmat Vidyalaya’s young scholars, under the aegis of the Sikh Missionary College in Kashmir, alongside the college’s revered preachers, orchestrated enlightening sessions that delved deep into Sikh philosophy, enriching participants’ understanding.

The Khalsa Nirupan Youth Gurmat Camp mirrored the resolute commitment of Sikh Missionary College Kashmir Zone to kindle the flame of Gurmat teachings within the younger generation.

The event’s success lies in its ability to seamlessly weave spiritual, educational, and cultural threads into a vibrant tapestry of holistic growth. With selfless service, intellectual exploration, and cultural expression, the camp etched an indelible mark on the spiritual, cognitive, and personal evolution of each participant.

In doing so, it echoed the enduring spirit of the Singh Sabha movement and the timeless values enshrined within Sikh ethos, Khalsa Vox reported.

