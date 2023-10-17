Sirens blare in Tel Aviv for third time in a day, at least 3 rockets intercepted

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 17 : Three rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome Missile System in Tel Aviv on Monday night, with sirens blaring for the third time in a day.

The rocket alarms sounded in Tel Aviv and many other cities in Central Israel.

Despite signalling a major barrage, there are no immediate reports of impacts, according to The Times of Israel. Hamas has taken responsibility for the salvo.

"Sirens sounding in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem," Israel Defence Forces posted on X.

In the most recent barrage of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, the Sderot municipality also reported two rocket strikes in the southern city. According to The Times of Israel, the municipality said that one of the rockets fired struck a house but fortunately, the family was not home.

The Rocket sirens also took place prior to the current barrage and disrupted the start of the Knesset's winter session. The Knesset's employees and lawmakers were compelled to enter bomb shelters.

Tel Aviv was hit by the afternoon rocket bombardment launched by Gaza terror groups in Gaza.

As the ongoing Israel-Hamas battle continues, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday characterized the war with Hamas as an existential battle against the "forces of darkness."

He equated the fight against Hamas with a struggle between the "forces of light" representing humanity and the "forces of darkness" embodying animalism, The Times of Israel reported.

He emphasized that the main objective was to secure victory over Hamas.

"Even with the passage of 75 years, the war of independence hasn't ended," the Prime Minister told Israel's Parliament Knesset at the opening session of its winter session.

"We will win because our existence here is at stake," he said while likening Hamas to Nazi Germany and calling the conflict "a war between forces of light and forces of darkness, between humanity and animalism."

Moreover, Tal Heinrich, Spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) outlined that Israel's battle is against Hamas and not against the people of Palestine.

Heinrich emphasised the resilience of Israeli families and the importance of taking action against Hamas, saying, "Their resilience is our strength. The ones who are aching the most are the ones giving us the most strength."

"Today it is important to highlight what the families told the PM of Israel and what they told the entire nation of Israel, to hold our heads high and to do what must be done against Hamas," she said addressing a virtual press conference on Monday.

Heinrich also revealed that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has discovered evidence of a Hamas-produced kidnapper's guide. "The IDF found evidence of Hamas-produced kidnapper's guide. Now the guide explains in gruesome detail how Hamas terrorists should capture and torture kidnapped civilians," added Heinrich.

According to the latest update, 1300 people have been killed, with over 3600 injured, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Speaking about the recent military actions, Heinrich said that the IDF had conducted numerous airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas headquarters, mortar launch positions, and terrorists at a military compound. Notably, the command centre of Ali Qadhi, a commander in the Hamas commando forces, was also struck.

"The targets included Hamas headquarters, mortar launching positions, and a number of terrorists at a military compound," said Heinrich.

