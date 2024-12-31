Sirens sound in Central Israel after ballistic missile launched from Yemen

Jerusalem [Israel], December 31, (ANI/TPS): Sirens sound in Central Israel after a ballistic missile was launched from Yemen.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, the rocket was intercepted before entering the Israeli airspace. The sirens were activated due to the risk of the debris falling.

Initial reports indicate some of the debris impacted an open area near Harish in central Israel. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor