Sitharaman holds bilaterals with several FMs, honchos in Washington

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday held back-to-back bilaterals with global finance ministers and heads of the top international organizations in Washington DC on topics that centred on important economic issues.

Sitharaman is on an official visit to the United States to attend the IMF and the World Bank annual meetings, the G20 Finance Ministers and the Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings.

The Finance Minister is holding bilateral meetings with a number of countries from around the world. She is also holding one-on-one meetings with leaders and heads of OECD, the European Commission and UNDP.

On the sidelines of IMF-WB, Sitharaman met ministers from Egypt, Bhutan, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and South Korea on Tuesday. She also met OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and FATF President Raja Kumar.

With the OECD Secretary-General, Finance Minister discussed bilateral engagements and OECD's support in India's G20 Presidency in 2023.

Holding a bilateral with Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al Mashat, Sitharaman exchanged renewable energy views in both countries.

"The Ministers exchanged views on RenewableEnergy in both the countries and underlined the importance of mobilising adequate resources for #ClimateFinance and agreed to work in close cooperation for Egypt's hosting #COP27 and the upcoming #G20 Presidency of India in 2023," finance ministry tweeted.

Sitharaman met Netherlands Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag and told her that India looks forward to engaging with the Netherlands in the G20 process for its valuable contribution. The minister also discussed several agenda items related to G20, such as global public goods, debt and climate issues.

"Welcoming the Netherlands as a guest country under India's #G20 Presidency, FM Smt. @nsitharaman said that she looks forward to engage with the Netherlands in the #G20 process for their valuable contribution," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

The meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Finance, Mohammed Al Jadaan saw discussions on several economic and financial issues, along with matters of India-Saudi bilateral cooperation.

With South Korea's Deputy PM and Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, Sitharaman sought South Korea's support for India's G20 Presidency next year.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman discussed possibilities for #G20Finance in 2023 and sought South Korea's support for #G20 India 2023 Presidency. FM also invited Mr Kyung-ho to India for the 6th India-South Korea Finance Ministers meeting," the Finance Ministry said.

During the later part of the visit, the Union Finance Minister will attend roundtable meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to 'Strengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor' and "Investing in India's Digital Revolution".

These meetings with leading business leaders and investors are aimed at highlighting India's policy priorities, and deliberate on measures to facilitate foreign investment by showcasing India's attractiveness as an investment destination.

( With inputs from ANI )

