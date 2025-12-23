"Situation in Bangladesh extremely delicate and dangerous": Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat

New Delhi [India], December 23 : Former Indian diplomat Anil Trigunayat has described the current situation in Bangladesh as "extremely delicate and dangerous," stressing the urgent need to protect minorities and restore law and order, while reacting to remarks made by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking about developments in the neighbouring country, Trigunayat said concerns about the safety of minorities and the overall security environment could not be ignored. He expressed hope that Bangladesh would see a return to democratic normalcy through transparent elections scheduled for February 12, leading to a smooth transition of power.

"The situation in Bangladesh, whether about minorities or the overall law-and-order environment, is extremely delicate and dangerous... There is general hope that normal, transparent elections will be held on February 12th and that a smooth transition of power will follow. We have recently seen how a Hindu individual was lynched, and the government's own website lists the number of incidents against minorities... We want Bangladesh to stabilise. India stands with the people of Bangladesh. At the same time, minorities must be protected, " he said.

Commenting on Sheikh Hasina's statement, the former diplomat added, "I am glad she expressed that view. The Bangladesh government must follow this guidance, as such rhetoric creates a dangerous mindset among the public and could have serious long-term repercussions if incidents arise from it. India has always supported the people of Bangladesh in keeping with our Neighbourhood First policy. The only expectation we have is that Bangladeshi territory, whose liberation India supported, will not be used against India's security interests and concerns. Statements emanating from certain quarters in Bangladesh are therefore utterly irresponsible and must not be encouraged."

With Bangladesh grappling with unrest after a fresh spell of violence last week, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mounted a strong critique of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, accusing it of empowering extremist elements, stoking anti-India sentiment and weakening democratic structures, developments she said endanger both domestic stability and regional security.

In an email interview with ANI, addressing concerns over growing hostility towards India and the safety of Indian diplomats, Hasina alleged that recent tensions were deliberately engineered. "This hostility is being manufactured by extremists who the Yunus regime has emboldened," she said.

Referring to incidents targeting Indian and domestic institutions, she added, "These are the same actors who marched on the Indian embassy and attacked our media offices, who attack minorities with impunity, and who forced my family and me to flee for our lives."

