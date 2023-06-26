Situation in Russia, position of President Putin stable: Russian presidential envoy Shvydkoy

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Russia's Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation and former Minister of Culture, Mikhail Shvydkoy on Monday said that the situation in Russia is "stable" and the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin is also intact after the Wagner mercenary group armed mutiny.

Mikhail Shvydkoy said that Russia becomes united when it senses danger. While addressing a press conference on Monday here, he said, "Of course, on Saturday and Sunday, I was in my country, and I think the situation is stable. I think the contemporary position of power and position of President Putin absolutely stable."

Shvydkoy remarks after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, in a series of recordings released on social media on Saturday, announced that his troops had taken control of military facilities in two Russian cities.

"I read a lot of the commentary about this, but you must know the Russian common psychology. We are united when it appears dangerous, the country united, a nation united. And I think now the situation is quite stable. Of course, this was how ..... because when appeared the non-controlled strong power. This is not good for the state and in this case, I think the contemporary situation decides this problem for the united nations, not for United Nations in New York, but for the united nations in Russia. And I think its contemporary situation is quite well," he added.

Shvydkoy said that a lot of people expecting that there is a good chance for Ukrainian military services is not true. He said, "Ofcourse, a lot of people expect that there will be some good chance for Ukrainian military services, but this is not true. The situation is more or less the same as before."

"And I repeat again, the situation and country are quite stable, not quite stable. My mistake. The situation in the country is stable," he added.

While addressing the press conference, Shvydkoy also said that the Russian market is open for Indian movies and expressed hope that now Russia makes some movies which might be interesting for Indian audiences. He also spoke about a Russian serial named Belly.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation said that the "armed mutiny" by the Wagner Group is a "stab in the back" and vowed to punish those who were on the "path of treason" or anyone who takes up arms against the Russian military.

In his televised address to the nation, Putin said, "Renegade actions against those fighting in the front is a stab in the back of our country," CNN reported. Putin also pledged a harsh response and punishment to those who plan "an armed rebellion."

"We will defend both our people and our statehood from any threats, including internal treachery. What we have been confronted with can be precisely called treachery. The unbounded ambitions and personal interests have led to treason and a betrayal of the country and its people," Putin was quoted as saying by TASS.

Putin in his address said "All kinds of political adventurers and foreign forces, who divided the country and tore it apart, profited from their own interests. We will not let this happen again. We will protect our people and our statehood from threats, including internal treachery," CNN reported.

"Those who carry deliberately on a path of treason, preparing an armed rebellion when you were preparing terrorist attacks, will be punished," Putin said. He said that "any internal turmoil" is a "deadly threat" to Russia's statehood and Moscow's actions to protect the homeland. He noted that such a threat will "face a severe response."

Earlier on Saturday, Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces have taken control of military facilities, including the airfield in Rostov-on-Don, CNN reported. Prigozhin's actions came after he accused Russian forces of striking a Wagner military camp and killing "a huge amount" of his fighters. Russia's Ministry of Defense has denied his claim and termed it an "information provocation."

