"Situation is one of anarchy": Former Indian diplomat Sukh Deo Mani on Nepal protests

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Former Indian diplomat Sukh Deo Mani on Tuesday said that Nepal's situation is "one of anarchy" as the nation reels under violent protests against the government.

Speaking with ANI, Sukh Deo Muni, noting the resignation of Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli, said that the government has collapsed and suggested that Oli has left the country.

"The situation is one of anarchy at the moment. But I understand that Oli has already left the country, or he's about to leave the country for Dubai, and the whole government has collapsed. What I'm worried about is the acts like burning of the parliament, and why should anybody be doing that kind of thing?" Sukh Deo Muni said.

The former Indian diplomat further said that Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen is being asked to be part of the interim management after the ousting of KP Oli.

"I also heard that Balen Shah is being asked to join the interim management and to hold elections. Balen Shah has an independent image, and he has been raising his voice against corruption and inefficiency for a long time. So though his name is linked to Shah, which is the ruling family there, I hope that he is not a royalist to that extent, and he probably would try to put things together. But it's a major challenge; it's not an easy way out. I think even for Balen, it may not be easy," he said.

The Gen Z demonstrations escalated sharply on Tuesday, forcing Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli to resign, while torching several government buildings, including the parliament building and the President's Office in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel on Tuesday called on protesting citizens to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Gen Z movement through dialogue, The Himalayan Times reported.

President Paudel emphasised that with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation already accepted, the nation must focus on resolving the crisis without further bloodshed or destruction, The Himalayan Times reported, citing an official statement from the President.

"I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation," he said.

At least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries have been reported in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

