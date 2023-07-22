Six dead, 53 injured in head-on collision between truck and bus in Mexico

Mexico City, July 22 At least six people were killed and 53 others injured in a head on collision between a truck and bus in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, local authorities said.

The accident took place at about 1:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on the La Piedad-Vista Hermosa highway, near the city of Yurecuaro, Xinhua news agency reported quoting local Attorney General's Office.

"A passenger truck on its way to Oaxaca from San Quintin, Baja California, crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer with two dry boxes carrying groceries, causing them to catch fire," it said, adding that six people died, including both drivers, with the wounded assisted by paramedics and taken to various hospitals.

The victims' bodies were taken to a forensic's centre for identification.

