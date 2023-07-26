Six found guilty of 2016 Brussels terror attacks

Brussels, July 26 A court in Brussels found six out of 10 suspects guilty of "terrorist murder" in the March 2016 suicide bomb attacks that killed more than 30 people at the Belgian capital's airport and a metro station.

Mohamed Abrini, Oussama Atar, Osama Krayem, Salah Abdeslam, Ali El Haddad Asufi and Bilal El Makhoukhi were all found guilty of terrorist murder, CNN quoted Belgian public broadcaster RTBF as saying in a report.

The Brussels court on Tuesday established a terrorist motive behind the attacks, ruling that the group’s intention was to intimidate the Belgian population and kill as many people as possible, the RTBF report added.The six men, alongside Herve Bayingana Muhirwa and Sofien Ayari, were also found guilty of participating in the activities of a terrorist organisation, according to the public broadcaster.

