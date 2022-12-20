Six, including suspect, dead in Canada shooting incident; one seriously injured

Six people including the suspect was killed and one person was seriously injured in a shooting at a condominium building in Vaughan city of Canada on Sunday, York Regional Police said.

Police are conducting a probe into the incident that took place in Vaughan city in Ontario province.

"Five victims and one suspect deceased, one victim in hospital, following an active shooter incident at a condo on Jane St., Vaughan. Police Investigation is ongoing," York Regional Police said in a press release.

The victim, who was injured, has been taken to hospital and is in a serious condition. Police officers were called to the residential building located on Jane Street at approximately 7:20 pm (local time) on December 18 for a report of an active male shooter who had shot several victims.

The male gunman was shot during his confrontation with police officers. York Regional Police has notified about the incident to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The Emergency Response Unit has carried out a thorough search in the building to ensure there are no additional victims. The police will continue to remain at the site as the investigation continues regarding the incident.

"When police arrived, an interaction occurred between the officers and a male subject and the subject was shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. York Regional Police has notified the Special Investigations Unit (SIU)," the press release said.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families," York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said from the scene, adding there is no further threat to public safety.

Police have urged people to contact Special Investigations Unit if anyone has video surveillance, cell phone video or dashcam footage of the shooting.

In a tweet, York Regional Police said, "Residents of the building who had been evacuated are now able to return to their homes. We thank you for your patience and understanding while we worked to ensure safety and preserve evidence."

Police have not revealed the identity of the suspect.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in a news release said that the man fatally shot by an officer was 73 years old, CBC News reported. According to SIU, the post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday.

"We're in the process right now of doing notifications to those families, so at this point I can't share any information on the victims or the subject," CBC News quoted Jim MacSween as saying.

