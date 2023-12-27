Six injured in firing incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 : Six people were injured after unknown assailants fired at a passenger van near Saddar police station in the Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by The News International.

The firing happened on Tuesday, and six people, including the driver, were injured.

Soon after the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Nisar Ahmad Khan and his team arrived at the scene of the incident and collected evidence from the crime scene, The News International reported.

Further details are awaited.

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been witnessing continuous attacks and blasts this year, as terror activities see a rise in the country.

Earlier in September, at least four people, including a police officer, were killed while 12 persons sustained injuries as two blasts rocked the Doaba police station in the Hangu area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported citing police.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least 52 people including a police officer, were killed and around 50 people injured in a blast near a mosque in the Mastung district of Pakistan's Balochistan on the same day.

Pakistan witnessed the highest number of suicide attacks this year after 2014, with nearly half of them targeting the security forces, Dawn News reported.

Citing the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), Dawn reported, "A staggering 29 suicide attacks were reported, resulting in the tragic loss of 329 lives and leaving 582 individuals injured."

"As many as 48 per cent of deaths and 58 per cent of injuries were inflicted upon security personnel. This marks the highest death toll since 2013 when 683 people lost their lives in 47 suicide bombings," it stated.

Comparing the data to the preceding year, 2022, the report revealed a distressing 93 pc increase in the number of suicide attacks, a shocking 226 pc rise in resultant deaths, and a troubling 101 pc surge in the number of injured individuals.

The most attacks occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with 23 instances that resulted in 254 deaths and 512 injuries. Within KP, newly merged districts or erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) experienced 13 suicide attacks, leading to 85 deaths and 206 injuries. Balochistan faced five attacks, causing 67 deaths and 52 injuries, while Sindh witnessed one suicide attack, resulting in eight deaths and 18 injuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor