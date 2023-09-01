Six killed after two military helicopters crash in Ukraine

Kiev, Sep 1 Six Ukrainian servicemen were killed when two military helicopters crashed in eastern Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has said.

The Mi-8 helicopters, both on a combat mission, crashed on August 29 in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian authorities on Thursday said that they opened a probe into the incident, which was the second deadly aircraft incident in Ukraine in the past week.

On August 25, three pilots were killed after two L-39 military trainer jets collided in the sky over Ukraine's northern region of Zhytomyr.

