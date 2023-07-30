Six killed in plane crash in Canada's Alberta province

Ottawa, July 30 Six people were killed in a plane crash in west of Calgary in Canada's Alberta province, media reports said.

The plane, which left the Springbank Airport around 8:45 p.m. (0145 GMT Saturday) for Salmon Arm, British Columbia, was lost around 30 minutes after take off, police said.

The wreckage was located Saturday around 7:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) in a mountainous area roughly 100 km west of Calgary and all six bodies have been successfully recovered, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police said five passengers and one pilot were onboard the aircraft.

The deceased are yet to be identified and cause of the crash is not yet known.

