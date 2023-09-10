Six killed, over 50 injured in road accident in Pakistan
By IANS | Published: September 10, 2023 03:25 PM2023-09-10T15:25:52+5:302023-09-10T15:30:11+5:30
Islamabad, Sep 10 Six people were killed and 50 others were injured after a bus they were travelling ...
Islamabad, Sep 10 Six people were killed and 50 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Pakistan's Punjab province.
The accident occurred in Sheikhpura on Saturday night when the bus carrying Christian pilgrims turned turtle while taking a turn, ARY news reported.
Rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted injured to hospital.
A case has been registered against the bus driver and conductor.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app