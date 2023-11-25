Six members of a family killed in fire in Philippines

Manila, Nov 25 Six members of a family were killed and two others injured when a fire broke out in a house in the Philippines' Quezon province, police said.

A 69-year-old woman and her five grandchildren were trapped inside the two-storeyed house in Candelaria town due to fire.

Two other females, aged 48 and 37, were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blaze, which broke out at around 1 a.m. local time, was put out an hour and a half later.

Police said a neighbour witnessed the fire and "saw the family members trapped, shouting and seeking for help."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor