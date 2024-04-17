S.Korean envoy for Indo-Pacific discusses cooperation with Australian deputy secretary

Seoul, April 17 South Korea's special representative for the Indo-Pacific held talks on Wednesday with an Australian Deputy Secretary to discuss security and cooperation in the region, the Foreign Ministry said.

Chung Kee-yong and Elly Lawson, Deputy Secretary of the Strategic Planning and Coordination Group at the Australian department of foreign affairs, agreed to cooperate closely in implementing their Indo-Pacific strategies as partners sharing the same core values, Yonhap news agency reported.

The two sides also shared the need for "strategic communication" and "institutionalisation of cooperation," according to the Ministry.

Last August, Australia launched the Geostrategy and Partnerships Division to oversee partnerships with the US, the UK, Canada, South Korea and Japan, and to shape the work of the Quad, a grouping of the US, Japan, India and Australia.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor