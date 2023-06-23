"Sky is not the limit...": PM Modi on India, America relationship

Washington DC [US], June 23 : As India agrees to join the Artemis Accords, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) said that India has taken a long leap in its space cooperation with the United States.

"Today holds a special significance in the history of India-US relations. A new chapter has been added to our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said while addressing a joint press conference on Thursday in the US.

Addressing the joint press conference in Washington DC today, with President Biden, he further highlighted how India and US are creating a strong and futuristic relationship by collaborating in fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and space, which is paving the way for a robust and futuristic partnership.

"The Artemis Accord between the United States and India is set to take space exploration to new heights, proving that the sky is not the limit," PM Modi said, adding that "We have taken a long leap in our space cooperation."

The prime minister added that through working together in industries like AI, space, quantum, semiconductors, and telecom, both countries are building a solid and forward-looking relationship.

"We are leaving the old buyer-seller relationship and moving forward with the transfer of technology, co-development and co-production," he added.

The Artemis Accords is a non-binding multilateral arrangement between the United States government and other world governments participating in the American-led effort to return humans to the Moon by 2025.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight operations this year according to senior US Administration officials.

This comes amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first State visit to the US.

"In the space sector, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind," Senior US Administration officials said on Thursday.

Also, they (US officials) said that NASA and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight operations this year.

The senior officials also said that the Indian-national-semiconductor-mission">Indian National Semiconductor mission will receive 800 million USD from Micron Technology in setting for setting up semiconductor assembly and test facilities in India.

Recently, India and the US signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing the Semiconductor Supply chain during India - USA 5th Commercial Dialogue 2023, which can help India realize its long-nurtured dream of becoming a hub for electronic goods.

Speaking to ANI, the officials said, "With respect to semiconductors, Micron Technology with support from the indian-national-semiconductor-mission">Indian National Semiconductor mission announced an investment of more than 800 million USD that together with additional financial support from the Indian authorities up to a 2.75 billion USD semiconductor assembly and test facility in India".

"In the semiconductors sector, another semiconductor manufacturing equipment company is going to announce a training programme for 60,000 Indian engineers in the country," they added.

