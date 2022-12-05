SL to launch mobile app for tourist safety next year

Colombo, Dec 5 Sri Lanka will introduce a mobile app for the safety of tourists coming to the South Asian country, Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando said here.

He told reporters that the mobile app will also help boost Sri Lanka's tourism, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Minister said that he has already informed a select group of parliamentar about this proposal, and the mobile app will be launched in January 2023.

With this app, tourists will be able to check their locations, and take some steps to ensure their safety if they face any danger.

A detachment of tourist police will be deployed at all beaches that are frequented by tourists, Fernando said.

Tourism, which is one of Sri Lanka's leading foreign exchange earners, has suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic and political crises in the country.

Sri Lanka aims to attract around 1.5 million tourists in 2023 and 3 million tourists in 2024.

