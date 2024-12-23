Small plane crashes into Brazilian city, killing at least 10 people

Gramado (Rio Grande do Sul) [Brazil], December 23 : At least 10 people were killed when a small plane crashed into the southern Brazilian city of Gramado on Sunday, CNN reported.

The aircraft collided with several buildings, causing widespread damage and leaving over a dozen people injured, according to official Brazilian authorities.

The Civil Defence of Rio Grande do Sul confirmed that at least 17 people were injured in the crash, with many suffering from smoke inhalation due to a fire sparked by the collision. Two individuals are reported to be in serious condition, suffering from severe burns.

The crash occurred shortly after the aircraft took off from the local airport, according to the National Civil Defence.

The plane first collided with the chimney of a building before crashing into a residential home and then striking a furniture store. Debris from the crash also hit an inn, reported CNN.

Video footage from the scene showed the aftermath, with flames and smoke rising from the wreckage and scattered debris covering the area. The footage also showed an overcast sky with fog enveloping the city.

Local authorities have expressed concerns that there were no survivors on board the aircraft. Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite indicated that initial reports suggest the plane's occupants did not survive.

Preliminary information indicates the plane was carrying 10 people, but it is unclear whether all the fatalities were passengers or included individuals on the ground, CNN reported.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. The tragic incident has rocked Gramado, a small but popular resort town in southern Brazil, known for its holiday attractions, especially during the Christmas season.

