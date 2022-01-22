Snake Attack in US: 124 snakes found around dead body in a house

The body of a man has been found in a house in the US state of Maryland. When the police reached there, they saw about 124 snakes near the dead body. These snakes were not of the same species, some were even highly venomous. The incident took place in Charles County, Maryland. The dead man was not seen the whole day, so his neighbor had gone to call him. Peeping through the window when no one opened the door by ringing the doorbell. The 49-year-old man was lying unconscious on the ground. As a result, the neighbor called 911 for help. He was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency services and police arrived. The cause of death was not immediately clear, police said. No evidence has been found so far. When police searched his home, they found more than 100 snakes in glass cages of various sizes. Some of these were also highly poisonous. It had snakes like dragon, rattlesnake, cobra, black mamba.

Snakes are not allowed in Maryland. As a result, Forest Department and Animal Husbandry officials are now investigating the case. Police said they have not seen such an incident in the last 30 years.