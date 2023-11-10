Snap partners OpenAI for developers to use ChatGPT in Lenses

San Francisco, Nov 10 Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has partnered with OpenAI to offer a new ChatGPT Remote API (Application Programming Interface) for Lens developers to leverage ChatGPT in their Lenses.

"We teamed up with OpenAI to offer a new ChatGPT Remote API. Now, any Lens developer can leverage ChatGPT in their Lenses, unlocking new types of learning, conversational, and creative experiences for Snapchatters," Snap said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Developers, for example, can design Lenses that include ChatGPT's infinite quizzes and randomisers. Alternatively, they can design new Lenses that change the camera style by applying filters and director modes automatically based on the user's input, according to TechCrunch.

However, Snap has used OpenAI before, as its My AI chatbot is powered by the company's GPT technology.

Another new AI feature in Lens Studio 5.0 Beta is a 3D face mask generator, which allows "anyone to build their first potentially viral self-expression Lens within a matter of seconds," according to the company.

The 3D face mask generator combines generative AI and Snap's face mesh capabilities.

Lens Studio 5.0 Beta also supports version control tools like Git for better project management. With this, multiple developers will be able to work on projects at the same time.

Moreover, the company said that there are now 330,000 developers building on Snap’s AR platform who have created nearly 3.5 million Lenses, which in the last year have been viewed by Snapchatters more than 3 trillion times.

Last year, Snap introduced Lenses with Digital Goods so developers could build business models directly into their Lenses. The company is now making Digital Goods available to any developer so they can offer exclusive AR features within a Lens that Snapchatters can unlock for a fee.

A new section of Lens Explorer will promote Lenses with Digital Goods so they’re easy for Snapchatters to find and try.

