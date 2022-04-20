Snapping 5-day losing streak, indices up in opening session

New Delhi, April 20 Breaking the five day losing streak, Indian benchmark equity indices rose on Wednesday primarily due to value buying.

In the past five sessions, the Sensex and Nifty declined almost 4 per cent.

High inflation amid rising crude prices weighed on the investors sentiment in the past few sessions, said analysts.

At 9.31 a.m., Sensex was at 56,956, up 493 points or 0.87 per cent, whereas Nifty was at 17,108 points, up 149 points or 0.88 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor