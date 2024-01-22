Soldier kills 5 comrades in Iran arrested: army commander

Tehran, Jan 22 The soldier who killed five comrades and injured the other two Sunday evening in southeastern Iran was under arrest, an army commander confirmed on Monday.

The soldier, who had been on duty guarding his unit, entered the barracks' dormitory, where his comrades were resting, and opened fire on them, said Amir Gholamalian, commander of the Iranian army's southeast headquarters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident took place in Baghin city in the southeastern Iranian province of Kerman at 16:35 local time (1305 GMT), said the commander, noting that interrogations were underway to determine the motive.

According to the semi-official Fars news agency, the shooter was arrested on Monday morning in Zarand County in the same province while he was carrying six magazines, 180 bullets, and two Kalashnikov rifles.

The 20-year-old individual had stolen two vehicles while attempting to flee, it said.

