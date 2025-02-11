Somalia, UN launch 95 million USD project to tackle climate change challenges

Mogadishu, Feb 11 The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) officially launched a seven-year project with Somalia that aims to enhance climate adaptation and resilience for vulnerable communities in the country.

The $95 million "Climate Resilient Agriculture in Somalia" project, dubbed "Ugbaad" which means hope in Somali, will tackle climate change challenges and strengthen agrifood systems through large-scale investment, the FAO said in a statement on Monday.

Speaking at the launch event in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama emphasised the government's commitment to tackling climate change.

"Through the Ugbaad project, we are integrating climate action into our National Transformation Plan, creating opportunities to restore landscapes, secure resilient livelihoods, and build a sustainable future for all," Jama said.

The project, which was approved in October 2024, represents a significant step in tackling the pressing challenges posed by climate change, restoring productive landscapes, and empowering vulnerable local communities, according to the FAO, Xinhua news agency reported.

The initiative, which is projected to benefit over 2.1 million people, including 1.15 million direct recipients, is poised to transform Somalia's agricultural sector through locally-led approaches and strategic investments in climate-resilient agriculture, the FAO said.

"In addition, 41 800 hectares of productive landscapes will be restored to build sustainable livelihoods in the target areas most vulnerable to recurrent drought and floods," said the UN agency.

The FAO noted that in Somalia, the agricultural sector is the main economic activity for an estimated 65 per cent of the population, contributing about 75 per cent of the gross domestic product.

Somalia is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change in the world. Serious weather shocks are hitting more often, harming livelihoods and economic growth. The 2020-2023 drought and later flooding highlighted the plight of millions of Somalis who rely on seasonal rains to grow crops or raise cattle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor