Sonali Bendre, Maleesha Kharwa ramp walk to tune of song 'Pretty Woman' on 'IBD 3'

New Delhi, July 14 Teen sensation Maleesha Kharwa from Mumbai's slum, who rose to fame for her association for a luxury skincare brand, will be seen walking the ramp with actress Sonali Bendre.

'India's Best Dancer 3' (IBD) will be celebrating the spirit of womanhood in the 'Ladies Special' episode.

Honouring some of India's "super-women" and their manifold skills, the contestants, along with their choreographers will pay tribute to inspiring personalities like Major Priya Jhingan - Lady Cadet No 1 and silver medallist from the first batch of 25 lady officers who were commissioned in the Indian Army, Rajani Pandit, India's first female detective, Sudha Chandran - veteran dancer and actress and Maleesha – a teen internet sensation.

Maleesha will be seen requesting Sonali to teach her the art of ramp walking.

Accepting her request, Sonali came onstage, and the two beauties gracefully walked down the ramp to the tune of ‘Pretty Woman’ from the film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

An impressed Terence Lewis crowned Maleesha and remarked, "In the future, you might receive a real crown. You are the future Miss Universe, Miss India, Miss World."

Geeta Kapur joined them with her symbolic "Kaala Teeka" gesture, showering Maleesha with her blessings and love. ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony.

