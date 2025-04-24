South Africa calls for worldwide cooperation to address food insecurity

Johannesberg, April 24 Countries worldwide have to work together to address food insecurity, climate volatility, and systemic exclusion, which continue to threaten the stability of global food systems, said a South African official.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen made the remarks on Wednesday in Durban at the G20 Agriculture Working Group meeting, running from Wednesday to Friday.

He said South Africa is facing rising input costs, unpredictable climate shocks, and constrained fiscal spaces.

Steenhuisen said the solution lies in technology and innovation transfer, particularly to bridge the gap between those who invent and those who need access to those inventions.

Countries have to build systems that can feed the world without destroying the ecosystems that support them, he added.

Steenhuisen highlighted the urgent pressures that keep agricultural stakeholders awake at night, including the increasing frequency of devastating animal and plant diseases, the worsening impacts of climate change, persistent poverty and high levels of hunger.

"South Africa is committed to an approach that is inclusive, transparent, and focused on action. As the host country and chair of this working group, we are deeply committed to ensuring that this working group becomes a platform for collective ambition, practical collaboration, and long-term transformation," the Minister said.

The Minister said that no country could face these crises alone and called for strengthened global cooperation, built on the principles of Ubuntu, which emphasise collective action, mutual respect and shared responsibility.

"South Africa's G20 Presidency has placed Ubuntu at the heart of its four agricultural priorities for 2025, reinforcing that only through unity can sustainable solutions be achieved," Steenhuisen added.

He highlighted four areas to attain this objective. The first is promoting inclusive market participation and food security through ensuring that no farmer, trader, or community is left behind.

"We believe that if we work together, we can build a future in which agriculture feeds not just stomachs, but economies, ecosystems, and futures."

Various working groups of the G20 have been holding meetings in South Africa since the country assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year.

South Africa will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor