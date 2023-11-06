South Africa, Chad recall diplomats from Israel, urge immediate ceasefire

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 : Amid the raging Israel-Hamas war, South Africa and Chad have announced the recall of their diplomats from Israel for "consultation," CNN reported.

The countries stated that they were taking this step in light of the prevailing humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"The South African government has decided to withdraw all of its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation," minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said during a news conference on November 1.

The South African government told CNN there are three diplomats in Israel to be recalled.

"(The)Cabinet has also noted the continuing disparaging remarks of the Israeli ambassador to South Africa about those who are opposing the atrocities and the genocide of the Israeli government," said Ntshavheni, adding that the ambassador's role "is becoming very untenable."

"A genocide under the watch of the international community cannot be tolerated," Ntshavheni said during the briefing.

In recent weeks, Israeli envoy to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, has been a regular presence in South African media, as reported by CNN.

South Africa's parliament had previously passed a resolution to downgrade its ties with Israel in March. The South African government has consistently voiced strong condemnation of Israel's operations in Gaza.

"It is a war crime for Israel to directly target Palestinian civilians in hospitals, ambulances, schools, apartment buildings, and in their private cars," the Foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry reiterated that South Africa calls for an "immediate ceasefire".

Chad also recalled its charge d'affaires to Israel on November 4, reacting to the situation in Gaza. The decision to recall the senior diplomat for consultations was made in "indignation" at the ongoing conflict, as conveyed in a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Chadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chad's government spokesperson emphasised the country's condemnation of the loss of innocent civilian lives and called for a ceasefire that leads to a lasting resolution of the Palestinian question.

"Chad condemns the loss of human lives of many innocent civilians and calls for a ceasefire leading to a lasting solution to the Palestinian question," the government spokesperson added in his statement.

These diplomatic actions from African nations reflect their concerns over the Israel-Hamas conflict and their commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

Prior to these African nations, Turkey recalled its ambassador to Israel. The move was criticised by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his stance in the raging war between Israel and Hamas, The Times of Israel reported.

The ministry accused Erdogan of aligning with the Gaza-based terror group, Hamas.

In a statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry defended Israel's military operations in Gaza as a "war of self-defence" and described Hamas as "the true enemy of the Palestinian people."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor