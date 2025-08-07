South Africa: Emergency services issue level three weather warning

Johannesburg, Aug 7 Residents of South Africa's Johannesburg and Tshwane in Gauteng were directed to remain careful while taking preventive measures on Thursday as severe thunderstorms were to strike most parts of the region.

Emergency services have prompted citizens to be attentive as well as be prepared for the thunderstorms that are expected to hit parts of Gauteng.

A Yellow Level three warning has been issued by the South African Weather service (SAWS) regarding the severe thunderstorms. It has also been reported that these thunderstorms might bring strong winds and a large amount of hail, local media outlets reported.

SAWS categorises weather warnings using a colour-coded system with yellow indicating a low to moderate impact, orange indicating significant impact and red indicating a severe impact.

These warnings are also ranked from level 1 to level 10, with levels 1 to 4 being classified under yellow, levels 5 to 8 under orange and 9 and 10 under red, meaning it might cause major loss of lives along with severe damage.

According to the weather forecasts, these thunderstorms are related to a cut off low pressure system, and are expected to continue until late Thursday night. It has also been reported that there is a 60 per cent chance of a drop in temperature along with rain pertaining over Gauteng.

Robert Mulauzdi, the official spokesperson for Johannesburg emergency services, has prompted the citizens to be cautious while using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles, or anything with a flame, unattended to prevent accidents caused by fires.

"With the weather event coinciding with the winter season, the city is also urging residents to adopt fire safety measures, including keeping heaters away from flammable materials, avoiding illegal electricity connections, and never leaving open flames, coal fires, or imbawula stoves unattended," said Mulaudzi.

The emergency services department of Tshwane issued warnings of multiple environmental threats, including heavy rainfall which might lead to flooding in low lying areas, small hail over open areas, damaging winds, excessive lightning, traffic disruptions, power outrages, damage to infrastructure, road accidents, and also risk to lies because of the fast flowing streams as well as rivers.

Additionally, Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni, the official spokesperson for the emergency services department of Tshwane in a statement said "Maximum temperatures are also expected to be low due to the cut-off low-pressure system's core moving over Gauteng. The severe thunderstorms are expected to persist until about 21:59 on Thursday, with a 60 per cent chance of rain occurring in Tshwane," reported South African news agency, News24.

Both the cities of South Africa, Tshwane as well as Johannesburg, remain on high alert along with being prepared to respond ‘swiftly’ to any accidents that may rise throughout the day during the thunderstorms.

