South Africa Shocker: Mother Allegedly Sells 8-Month-Old Son on Facebook

In South Africa’s Mabopane, a woman has been arrested on charges of child trafficking after allegedly selling her 8-month-old son through Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, the woman cited financial hardship as the reason for her decision. However, just a week after the alleged sale, she expressed regret and now wants her child back. The incident has drawn widespread attention, highlighting concerns around child trafficking and the misuse of social media platforms.

According to a report published by the Mirror, the accused, a 23-year-old woman, has been left in tears after allegedly selling her eight-month-old baby on Facebook Marketplace in October. The mother, whose identity has not been disclosed, is accused of child trafficking after reportedly exchanging contact details with a woman on social media and arranging a meeting at Soshanguve Plaza, north of Pretoria.

The woman handed over her baby boy to the woman, who then left in a taxi. A week later, the woman regretted her decision and wanted her baby back. However, the woman she sold the baby to allegedly refused to return the child. The mother claimed she gave the baby away due to financial hardship. "I regret everything I did. I did that out of desperation. I was struggling financially to raise my baby. I'm not OK. I want my baby. I love my baby," she was quoted as saying.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo confirmed that a case of child trafficking was opened on October 19. The mother was arrested the same day and appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court on October 21. The report said the woman was granted bail, and her case has been postponed until February 6 next year.

"It's alleged that she advertised her child for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and some woman showed interest, took the child and promised to give the mother South African Rand 1,000 monthly until she is back on her feet again. But she hasn't paid the money and can't be traced," North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Sivenathi Gunya said.