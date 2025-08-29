South Africa vows to combat online gender-based violence

Johannesburg, Aug 29 A South African official pledged the government's commitment to tackling the online abuse against women, as digital platforms see a rise in threats, harassment, cyberstalking, and the non-consensual sharing of images.

"When threats of rape, doxxing, or image-based abuse go unpunished, we normalise gender-based violence. We reinforce impunity. We send the chilling message that women's safety, online or offline, is not a priority. I want to be clear today: this government does not accept that," said Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.

Speaking in Pretoria, the country's administrative capital, Gungubele met with organisations from the film industry and other groups to discuss the government's efforts to end online gender-based violence and create a safer digital space for women.

"In our increasingly digital world, the internet should be a place of connection, learning, and empowerment. Yet so far for many women, it has become a place of harassment, abuse, and fear," Gungubele said.

Gungubele said there are organisations established to handle such matters, appealing to victims and their families to report online abuse against women. The deputy minister called on netizens to "report harmful content and hold perpetrators accountable."

In recent years, steps have been taken to address issues affecting women online, including revenge pornography, with some recent court rulings acting against perpetrators. Organisations handling these matters, such as the Film and Publication Board (FPB), have been actively involved.

In the 2024/25 financial year, the FPB dealt with 34 public complaints covering a range of issues, including sextortion, online harassment, impersonation, and the non-consensual sharing of sexual images, Xinhua news agency reported.

South African hovernment has also introduced new laws to protect women and children in South Africa from abuse and violence. The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill was signed into law on 24 May 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor