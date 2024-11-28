South Africa warns travellers of rabies risks

Cape Town, Nov 28 South African authorities have warned the public and travellers of rabies in dogs, Cape fur seals, and wildlife in the country as the traditional Thanksgiving holiday season approaches.

The alert was issued Tuesday by three government departments, including the Department of Health, and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) of South Africa, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Collectively, the departments wish to alert members of the public about high-risk rabies areas in South Africa where the disease occurs in dogs, Cape fur seals and other animals," read the notice.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects all mammals and can spread from animals to humans. According to the NICD, the virus is transmitted in the saliva of infected animals through bites, scratches, and licks. It affects the brain and is fatal once a person or animal shows clinical signs, but it can be prevented through the vaccination of animals and immediate medical attention in people exposed to an infected animal.

Multiple reports of attacks on humans by aggressive Cape fur seals, also known as South African seals or brown fur seals, have been reported over the last few months along the Cape coastline in South Africa, said the notice. The Cape coastline refers to the coastlines of several regions in South Africa, including the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape, and Cape Town.

"This is the first incidence of rabies being maintained in a marine mammal population. The public is urged to take note of this new risk of rabies in Cape fur seals and keep a respectful distance from these animals," it said.

Meanwhile, according to the notice, there have been human deaths attributed to rabies from dogs in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North West provinces of South Africa this year.

"The public is urged to stay away from stray animals and not to touch animals they don't know," said the notice. "If a person suspects that an animal has rabies, this should be reported to the local state veterinary office, local welfare authority, wildlife rescue center, Protected Areas Management Authority, or the police."

