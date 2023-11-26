South Africa's BRICS chairship, India's G20 presidency brought Global South into centre stage: BRICS Sherpa

By Sahil Pandey

Cape Town [South Africa], November 26 : BRICS Sherpa and Ambassador at Large for Asia and BRICS Anil Sooklal said that South Africa's BRICS chairship and India's G20 presidency have brought the Global South into centre stage in terms of determining new international architecture.

"Global South is strong enough and has a powerful voice coming together in articulating their views and calling for a more equitable inclusive and representative global community in terms of global governance architecture and this has been a seminal year for Global South. South Africa's chairship of BRICS and India's G20 Presidency have brought Global South into global centre stage in terms of determining new international architecture," Sooklal toldhere during Cape Town conversation.

He further added that three events which directly impacted Global South and world community are action of Global North in terms of vaccine hoarding and vaccine nationalism, second BRICS summit had largest gathering of Global South in conversation with leaders in the forum and thirdly success of G20 summit under India's presidency.

Speaking about India's G20 presidency, BRICS Sherpa believes India has raised the bar for both South Africa and Brazil. He said, "I think both Brazil and South Africa have to build on success of India, especially in bringing to fore the development agenda and global south. It also demonstrated that Global South can also lead effectively and provide global leadership in inclusive manner; this is what India did. India's G20 was people-centred G20."

Sooklal also shared his view on countries that applied for BRICS membership including Pakistan and said, " Over 20 countries formally approached BRICS member states to become members and an equal number informally sought to get information to join BRICS. Such a Large interest is a reaffirmation that BRICS is playing a positive role in championing cause of developing world. We agreed on six members and BRICS works on consensus. President Ramaphosa said this is first phase of expansion and it doesn't mean expansion will stop. You will have countries knocking on the door onto become BRICS members. Be it Pakistan or any other country, there are a large number of countries formally approaching us and this will be attended to by foreign ministers and leaders based on consensus."

