South Asian countries' High-Level representatives attend Khaleda Zia's funeral

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 31 : High-level representatives from South Asian countries, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, attended the funeral of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

Foreign guests paid their final respects to Khaleda Zia and met with her son, Tarique Rahman, to offer their condolences.

Jaishankar met with Zia's family members at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday, ahead of her funeral prayers. Bangladesh Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman were present at the meeting.

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also met with Zia's family members.

Adviser Nazrul and National Security Adviser Rahman today met visiting EAM Jaishankar, Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly Sadiq, Nepal's Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma, and Bhutan's Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

They expressed their gratitude to the visiting dignitaries for their presence and for showing solidarity with the people of Bangladesh during this time of national mourning.

Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka, Dr Ali Haidar Ahmed, Minister of Higher Education, Labour and Skills Development of the Republic of Maldives, also attended the funeral of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

Earlier in the day, the body of former Prime Minister Begum Zia was brought to her Gulshan residence, Firoza, where family members and close relatives gathered ahead of the funeral.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday morning on a special flight that landed at 11:30 am and was received by the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

After his arrival, Jaishankar met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and conveyed India's condolences.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia."

He said he handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman. "Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also referred to Khaleda Zia's legacy and its significance for bilateral relations. "Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he added.

