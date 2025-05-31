South Korea: Arson suspect believed to set fire in subway in anger at divorce suit outcome

Seoul, May 31 An apprehended arson suspect in his 60s is believed to have told police that he set fire inside a Seoul subway train on Saturday as he was angry at the outcome of a divorce lawsuit.

The suspect allegedly set fire to pieces of clothes inside the Line Number 5 subway travelling between the Yeouinaru and Mapo stations at 8:43 a.m. after boarding the train with a lighter-type torch and a fuel container, according to police and witnesses.

During an investigation by police, the suspect is believed to have stated he set the fire in complaint about the outcome of a divorce lawsuit. The suspect reportedly had no intent to kill himself.

Police found the suspect had a lot of soot on his hands when he was carried out on a stretcher from the platform at Yeouinaru Station. He was apprehended at the scene at 9:45 a.m. after admitting to the alleged arson during police questioning.

Police plan to file a formal arrest warrant against him on Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Due to the fire, more than 400 passengers escaped through the tunnel, with 21 of them being sent to the hospital for injuries, such as smoke inhalation and a fractured ankle. No serious injuries have so far been reported.

Passengers and the train conductor initially contained the flames with fire extinguishers before they were fully extinguished at about 10:24 a.m. Authorities dispatched 230 personnel, including firefighters and police officers, to the scene.

Subway services between Yeouido and Aeogae stations were suspended for a while before resuming at 10:06 a.m.

Police questioned the suspect about the motive and conducted a forensic examination of the scene.

