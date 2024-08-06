South Korea: Baloch National Movement holds protest against Pak atrocities, calls for int'l community's intervention

Busan [South Korea], August 6 : The South Korean chapter of the Baloch National Movement held a protest in South Korea's Busan on Monday to express solidarity with Baloch peaceful protesters facing severe repression by the Pakistani in Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan.

The BNM South Korea chapter called on world leaders and human rights organizations to intervene and help end the prolonged Baloch genocide. They urged the international community to take action against the Pakistani forces and support the Baloch's struggle for peace and dignity.

Demonstrators carried banners and placards to express support for those protesting against the genocide and other human rights violations in Balochistan. The protesters chanted slogans against the Pakistani security forces, condemning their crackdown on the Baloch National Gathering and the Baloch people.

The protest aimed to draw attention to the critical situation in Gwadar, where sit-in protests are ongoing under dangerous circumstances, with state forces threatening the protesters.

During the rally, BNM members delivered statements to raise awareness about the situation in Balochistan. Hafsa Baloch, one of the protesters, highlighted that while the world focuses on conflicts in Palestine and Ukraine, the dire situation in Balochistan remains largely ignored.

She emphasized the alarming conditions in the region, citing severe human rights violations by Pakistani Security forces over the past two decades.

Following The Baloch National Gathering (Baloch Raaji Muchi), the violence and suppression inflicted by the Pakistani forces has intensified across Balochistan, with state forces arresting and detaining hundreds of protesters, including leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

Hafsa also stated, "These inhumane actions reveal Pakistan's intentions toward the Baloch nation. We, the Baloch, are peace-loving people who want to live with dignity, but Pakistan won't let us. Pakistan is guilty of committing crimes against humanity, killing and abducting our people, and exploiting our national resources."

Hafsa Baloch also recounted an incident on July 2 in Nushkai, where state forces reportedly opened fire on peaceful protesters, injuring several people and killing Hamdan Baloch, a member of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee.

Similar incidents were reported in Karachi, where state forces were accused of using force against peaceful protesters, including women, by dragging, beating, and unlawfully detaining them.

On July 28, a peaceful protest organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee in Gwadar was met with violent repression by Pakistani security forces, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries among peaceful protesters.

