South Korea expresses deep concern over killings of Israeli embassy employees in Washington

Seoul, May 22 South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed deep condolences over the killings of two Israeli Embassy staff members who were shot to death in Washington.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday (US time) as the two embassy employees were leaving an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee at a local Jewish museum, according to media reports.

The 30-year-old suspect shouted, "Free, free Palestine," as he was taken into custody, as per the reports.

"The government offers its deepest condolences to the two Israeli Embassy staff members in the US, who were tragically killed in the shooting, as well as to their bereaved families," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The government expresses deep concern over this brutal criminal act, which cannot be justified under any circumstances," it said, Yonhap news agency reported.

The single shooter was identified by police as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news briefing that the suspect shouted "Free, free Palestine!" while being taken into custody.

The victims were Sarah Lynn Milgrim and her partner, Yaron Lischinsky, who both worked at the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

"These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!" President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social early Thursday morning.

"We will follow the facts. We will follow the law, and this defendant will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The Wall Street Journal said Milgrim worked at the Department of Public Diplomacy in the embassy and Lischinsky immigrated to Israel from Germany at age 16, and served in the Israeli military. He completed his undergraduate and master degrees in Israel, before moving to Washington to work as a research assistant for the embassy’s political department in September 2022.

"We are a resilient people," Israeli Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter said at the news briefing with US authorities.

"Together we won't be afraid and we will stand and we will overcome the moral depravity of people who think they are going to achieve political gains through murder." The Journal reported that the Ambassador also said that Lischinsky had just bought an engagement ring for Milgrim and was going to propose in Jerusalem next week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor