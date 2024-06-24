South Korea Fire: 21 Killed as Massive Blaze Engulfs Three-Story Lithium Battery Manufacturing Plant in Hwaseong (Watch Video)

At least 21 were killed, and many others were feared trapped in a large fire at a three-story lithium battery manufacturing plant in South Korea's Hwaseong. The incident occurred in Hwaseong, in Gyeonggi province, in the northwestern part of the country.

Over 140 firefighters have been dispatched to the factory to attempt to contain the raging blaze. However, fire chiefs report that crews cannot enter the premises due to the continuous explosions of battery cells.

Visuals From the Spot

BREAKING: At least 21 people killed in fire at South Korean lithium battery plant - Yonhap pic.twitter.com/PfZItgRLr7 — BNO News (@BNONews) June 24, 2024

Government officials declared the second highest level of emergency amid fears that casualties could rise. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued emergency instructions to deploy rescue teams and equipment to search for trapped people in the building and recover bodies.

“We are still unable to go inside and carry out a rescue operation. We will carry it out once we get the fire under control,” firefighter Kim Jin-young told the media, reported by Punchng.com. “Twenty-one workers are unaccounted for now. We are planning to track their whereabouts with their contacts provided by the company,” Kim added.

Kim stated that nearly 67 people were working at the manufacturing unit, but the exact number of workers is still not available. “It is estimated that 67 people were working at the factory today, but the exact number of workers has not been determined,” he said.