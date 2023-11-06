South Korea provides 1 million USD aid to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 6 : South Korea has extended one million dollars as aid to to Afghanistan, a country that is battling a crippling humanitarian crisis.

The aid was given through the United Nations' Humanitarian Coordination Office, Khaama Press reported.

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordination Office (OCHA) shared on social media that South Korea has assisted with humanitarian efforts and donated one million dollars to Afghanistan.

The funding will be used for "life-saving activities" in Afghanistan, the OCHA stressed, reported Khaama Press.

Notably, since 2014, South Korea has provided over 18 million dollars to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, according to the OCHA.

The distressing episodes that have been happening recently in Afghanistan, including the increase in the forced return of Afghan migrants from Pakistan and Iran, the fatal earthquake in Herat, and climate changes have added to Afghanistan's need for a humanitarian crisis, Khaama Press reported.

Over 1,67,000 Afghan nationals who were residing in Pakistan without legal status have voluntarily returned to Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

On October 3, the apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP), led by Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, granted all foreign nationals living illegally in Pakistan until October 31 the right to depart voluntarily or face deportation.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) recently reported that approximately 15.3 million people in Afghanistan are facing severe food insecurity.

Additionally, around 28 million Afghans require emergency assistance, however, the organization has reduced aid to needy families due to budget constraints.

Moreover, the earthquake survivors in Afghanistan's Herat are devoid of access to basic life necessities and are living under unsanitary conditions, Khaama Press reported, citing a World Health Organisation (WHO) report.

The organisation in a report highlighted that earthquake survivors in Herat face a number of health risks, including those related to infectious and waterborne diseases, mental health disorders, social and psychological difficulties, and the possibility of physical and sexual violence.

